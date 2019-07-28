Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: Part of building collapses after rains in Jodhpur, rescue underway

A portion of a building collapsed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Sunday morning following a heavy downpour in the city, reported ANI. The incident took place in Sardarpura area of Jodhpur.

Due to overnight heavy rains in the city, a portion of the building ceiling collapsed at around 6: 30 am in the morning. According to the report, several people are said to be trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway.

Rajasthan: A portion of a building collapsed in Jodhpur today following heavy rainfall in the city. Rescue operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YXc1s196oU — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

According to locals, the building is quite old and in a shabby state. In fact, the municipal administration also issued a notice to the owner, but despite this, the building was not vacated.

Jodhpur, Kota and other nearby areas in Rajasthan has faced the flood-like situation on Sunday due to continuous rain since Saturday night. SDRF teams were pressed into service in Kota and surrounding areas and over 100 people were shifted to safe zones on Sunday morning, officials said.

People whose homes were flooded on the ground floor have been relocated. "There are colonies where the ground floor is inundated and people are stuck on the roofs or on the first floor. Rescue work is going on," he said.

Heavy rain affected normal life in other areas of the state.

The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Kota and Rajsamand on Sunday, whereas isolated areas in other districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.