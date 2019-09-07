Your work is not in vain: Rahul Gandhi lauds ISRO for 'incredible work' even as Chandrayaan loses contact

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lauded ISRO even as it lost contact with Vikram, the Chandrayaan-2 lander.

"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions," Gandhi tweeted.

Your hard work and commitment has made India proud, the Congress said on Saturday after ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan'2 Vikram Lander.

"The nation stands by the entire team of @isro as we wait in these tense times. Your hard work and commitment has made our nation proud. Jai Hind," it said in a tweet.