Punjab: Two travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 19.5 lakh

Police in Punjab's Phagwara city on Friday booked two women travel agents for allegedly duping another woman of Rs 19.5 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad, officials said. The accused have been identified as Pooja Joshi and Poonam, residents of Mansa Devi Nagar and Talwara, respectively.

The complainant, Parwinder Kaur, alleged that she paid Rs 19.5 lakh to the accused in two installments after they promised to send her son, Sukhjit, to Canada on a work permit, the police said. She alleged that she paid Rs 10 lakh to the accused on January 19 and Rs 9.5 lakh on January 29, they said.

Pooja and Poonam have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and section 24 of the Immigration Act, they added. Onkar Singh Brar, Station House Officer, Satnampura police station, said the matter is being investigated.