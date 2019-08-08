Image Source : FILE PIC Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur takes bank call, duped of Rs 23 lakh in online fraud

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur fell prey to online fraud was duped of Rs 23 lakh by a scamster who called her posing as a bank manager.

According to PTI report, Kaur received a call a few days back when she was in Delhi to attend the Parliament session.

Fraudster called her on her mobile phone, posing as manager of the State Bank of India, bank and asked Kaur for her bank account details, saying he wanted to deposit her salary.

Unaware of cyber fraud, Kaur shared her bank details with the scamster. The scamster managed to get the Kaur's account number, ATM pin, CVC number and even an OTP (one time password), a police official told PTI.

Soon after sharing her bank details, Kaur learnt through an SMS that a sum of Rs 23 lakh was debited from her account. She, then, informed the police about the incident.

However, the Punjab police nabbed the scamster from Jharkhand and the money had been recovered, the police said on Wednesday.

A team of Punjab police arrested the fraudster after tracing his phone call to Ranchi in Jharkhand, said, officials.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Wednesday told PTI that the accused has been arrested and a team of Punjab police is bringing him back from Jharkhand.

