Protests in Bihar after custodial death of JD-U Dalit leader

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Angry over the death of a ruling Dalit Janata Dal-United leader in police custody in Nalanda district, hundreds of people in Bihar staged violent protests demanding action against erring police officials.

Ganesh Ravidas, who was block president of Dalit unit of the party, allegedly committed suicide in Nagarnausa police station late on Thursday after being detained.

Nalanda is the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also JD-U president. DIG Rajesh Kumar from Patna has also rushed to Nalanda. A probe has been ordered.

Ravidas' family said he died due to police torture. They have refused to accept the police story.

Some protestors, as well as police officials were injured, when a group of protestors started throwing stones at a police team. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the angry mob, who had blocked a main road, burnt tyres, attacked vehicles and disrupted traffic for four hours.

Ganesh was picked up by the police even though he was not named accused in the case, family members said. Police locked him up for interrogation, they alleged.

The officer-in-charge of Nagarnausa police station and a sub-inspector has been suspended by Nalanda Superintendent of Police Neelesh Kumar.

WATCH THIS VIDEO | JD(U) leader's body found hanging under mysterious circumstances in Bihar’s Nalanda

