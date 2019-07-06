Image Source : PTI RJD announces Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate for 2020 Bihar Assembly polls

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Saturday announced that party leader Tejashwi Yadav will be their chief ministerial candidate in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. The announcement by the party came while the party's national executive meet was underway.

The party's national executive meeting also saw the presence of senior party leaders Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav, former MP and RJD state President Ramchander Purve.

The former Deputy Chief Minister and younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad was not seen in public for a month after the RJD-led Grand Alliance was routed in the Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav also failed to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly for the first four consecutive days.

His absence led to speculation in political circles over his leadership and several opposition leaders demanded his resignation as the RJD could not secure even a single seat in the parliamentary polls.

RJD leaders, however, made it clear that Yadav will continue as the Leader of Opposition.

