President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Janmashtami

President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Janmashtami, hoping that the blessings of lord Krishna bring happiness in their lives.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Janmashtami. As we reflect upon the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, may this be a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations for all of us" tweeted President Kovind from Rashtrapati Bhavan's official twitter handle.

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Janmashtami. As we reflect upon the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, may this be a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations for all of us #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

"Janmashtami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna always bring happiness and good health in our lives. Jai Shri Krishna!," PM Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण!



Janmashtami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna always bring happiness and good health in our lives. Jai Shri Krishna! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Krishna.