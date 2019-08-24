Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Janmashtami, hoping that the blessings of lord Krishna bring happiness in their lives.

New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2019 9:35 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Janmashtami

President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Janmashtami, hoping that the blessings of lord Krishna bring happiness in their lives.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Janmashtami. As we reflect upon the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna, may this be a joyous day full of festivities and celebrations for all of us" tweeted President Kovind from Rashtrapati Bhavan's official twitter handle. 

 

"Janmashtami greetings to everyone! May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna always bring happiness and good health in our lives. Jai Shri Krishna!," PM Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, tweeted.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Krishna. 

