Posters put up in Punjab's Ludhiana asking Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit politics | Here's why

Navjot Singh Sidhu is currently serving as the Minister of Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Museums of the state of Punjab.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2019 13:25 IST
Posters are put up in Pakhowal road in Ludhiana asking state Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit politics. Sidhu had said that he will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses Lok Sabha election from Amethi constituency.

Rahul Gandhi lost the election by 55,120 votes to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Smriti Irani.

Irani, in 2019 general election, made historic win against Gandhi. The BJP and its top brass put in an all-round effort over the past five years to ensure this win. Irani made multiple visits to Amethi.

Amethi is the seat from which Rahul Gandhi has been chosen as the Member of Parliament since 2004. 

In April, cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu had said that he will quit politics if the Gandhi scion loses election from his stronghold.

Attacking the BJP over its charge that no development work has taken place in the country in the last 70 years, Congress leader said the country made everything from a needle to an airplane during this period.

