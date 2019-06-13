Pondy Lt Governor pulls chariot at temple festival Puducherry

Image Source : PTI Image for representation only

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi joined hundreds of devotees in pulling the chariot of Tirukameeswarar temple at a village near here on the occasion of the annual car festival Thursday.

Bedi pulled the chariot amidst chanting of hymns by devotees at the 12th century temple in Villianur. Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy, Ministers A Namassivayam and M Kandasamy, newly-elected Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam and legislators were among those who participated in the festival.

The temple is among the ancient shrines in Puducherry and as per tradition, the Head of the State should drag the chariot on the occasion of the car festival.