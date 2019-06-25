Police paste copies of NBW on homes of accused on the run

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The city police on Monday obtained non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against 10 people for allegedly provoking a mob for pelting stones, targeting vehicles and the houses of accused in a murder case.

These people were identified as the main offenders in provoking the unruly mob that created ruckus and pelted stones, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The accused have been absconding and the police pasted the copies of the NBWs on their homes, he said, adding if they do not surrender before the court, attachment of property under section 82/83 of Criminal Procedure Code will be initiated.

The case pertains to the killing earlier this month of a meat-seller, named Asif.

Asif had gone with his four friends -- Chand, Nanha, Afzal and Javed -- to the Ganga canal for swimming after the Eid celebration on June 5 but did not return home.

He was found dead in a forest area of Dhoulana town in Hapur district the next day. Tempers ran high when Asif's body was brought to his residence in Murad Nagar.

Asif's family members, relatives and neighbours protested against the killing and blocked the road at the trisection of Delhi-Meerut-Rawli Road by keeping the body on the road.

When they were returning to their homes, some people provoked them for pelting stones on the houses of Asif's friends, the SP said.

The Murad Nagar police obtained the NBWs against the 10 people who allegedly provoked the mob, he said.