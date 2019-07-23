Image Source : INDIA TV Police arrests man for killing his father

Odisha Police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with killing of his father in Balasore district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The police arrested Manoj Kumar hailing from Nekpur village under Jahangipur police station in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the officer said.

Manoj was wanted in connection with the murder of his father Rakesh Chaudhury, a milkman. Rakesh was killed on June 25, 2019.

Police said Rakesh Chaudhury came to Baliapal area in Balasore district and settled here after marrying a woman of Dangapita village in 2006. He was doing milk business and

settled at Baliapal.

Rakesh had some dispute with his son and first wife over farmland in his village in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Manoj came down to Baliapal and killed his father with a country revolver and managed to flee, police said.

Manoj was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Monday and was brought here, the officer added.

