Decades of dynasty rule has prevented development in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took an indirect dig at the National Conference and PDP, saying that decades of dynasty rule in Jammu and Kashmir has prevented development in the state.

The prime minister was addressing the nation in a special broadcast two days after the government's decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, ending the state's special status and bifurcating the region in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Hitting out at dynasty politics, Modi said: "Decades of dynasty rule in J&K prevented the youth from political leadership. Now my youth of J&K will lead the development work and take the region to new heights."

Modi said the newly-formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladhak have the potential to emerge as the biggest tourist hub of the world.

"Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh have the potential to be the biggest tourist hub of the world. There was a time when Kashmir was the favorite destination of Bollywood film makers, I am confident that in future even international films will be shot there," he said.

Modi said over 1.5 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir were being denied benefits of legislations meant for the entire country.

Outlining government's development plans for J&K, Modi said the government employees including police will soon get benefits on par with employees of other Union Territories. He also added that all vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be filled, creating employment opportunities.

Modi also assured the people of J&K that they will get opportunity to elect their representatives in a transparent way.

"As J&K will see more and more development. I do not think it will remain Union Territory for long. Ladakh will remain the UT," Modi said.

