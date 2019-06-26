PM Modi quotes Mirza Ghalib to taunt Congress in Rajya Sabha | LIVE updates

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha on President's address.

"It is after long that a Government with full majority won once again with a full majority. In this mandate, we see the wish of the people for stability. Infact, this trend of stable governments is being seen in many states as well," the prime minister said.

Talking of Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, PM Modi asked, " Did India lose in Wayanad? Did India lose in Rae Bareli? Did India lose in Trivandrum, what about Amethi? What kind of argument is this?"

"If Congress loses then does that mean India lost? There is a limit to arrogance. Congress could not win a single seat in 17 states," the prime minister said.

2:52 pm: "Former PM Rajiv Gandhi himself had accepted National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam," said PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

2:47 pm: "...dhool chehre pe thi, Aaina saaf karta gaya", PM Modi taunts Opposition citing Mirza Ghalib.

2:44 pm: "There have been comments suggesting that Jharkhand has become a hotbed of mob lynching... guilty should be punished but it is wrong to malign an entire state for such incident"

2:35 pm: "Indian citizens do not want to go back to old India," says PM Modi during his speech in Rajya Sabha.

2:33 pm: PM Narendra Modi criticises Congress for its demand for bringing back 'old India'.

2:31 pm: "I think Opposition has taken the meaning of 'opposition' in letter and spirit. They want to oppose everything"

2:30 pm: "We should never question the wisdom of Indian voters," PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

2:27 pm: PM Narendra Modi requests all parties to "at least" hold dialogue on 'One nation, one election'

2:25 pm: "Congress can neither digest victory nor defeat," PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

2:23 pm: "Even we doubted EVMs. But we cleared our doubts...(Congress) tried to derail the election process by continuously raising questions on EVMs