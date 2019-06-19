Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PM Modi to set up panel to look into issue of simultaneous polls: Rajnath Singh

PM Modi to set up panel to look into issue of simultaneous polls: Rajnath Singh

Addressing media persons after the all-party meeting on the issue, Singh said most parties supported the idea of holding simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 20:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set up a committee for giving "time-bound" suggestions on the issue of 'one nation, one election', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons after the all-party meeting on the issue, Singh said most parties supported the idea of holding simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Related Stories

He said though parties such as the CPI and the CPI-M had "difference of opinion" on how the exercise of joint elections will be held, they were "not opposed (to the idea)".

Asked about the composition of the proposed committee, Singh said the prime minister will take a call. 

ALSO READ| Amid no shows, PM meets party chiefs on simultaneous polls

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryMaximum temperatures in Punjab, Haryana stay close to normal levels