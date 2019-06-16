Sunday, June 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PM calls meeting of presidents of all parties on June 19 to discuss 'one nation, one election'

PM calls meeting of presidents of all parties on June 19 to discuss 'one nation, one election'

The prime minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts, Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2019 14:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on June 19 to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said Sunday.

The prime minister has called the meeting to also discuss the celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022, 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year and issues related to aspirational districts, Joshi said after an all-party meeting called by the government.

Related Stories

He said the PM has also called a meeting of MPs to discuss these issues on June 20, he said. 

Also Read: We will form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022: Shivpal Yadav

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryMaharashtra cabinet expansion: Devendra Fadnavis drops 6 ministers, inducts 13 Next StoryRainfall deficiency hits 43 pc; monsoon progress likely in the next 2-3 days: IMD  