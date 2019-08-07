Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties with India: Will Kulbhushan Jadhav issue be affected?

Kulbhushan Jadhav is still in Pakistan's custody

By expelling Indian envoy, Pakistan may have started a diplomatic war with India. Ambassador is the official representative of a particular country in the country in which he is posted. Expulsion of ambassador from the country is a far-reaching step which is taken in situations where relations between two countries are under immense strain. By asking the Indian envoy to leave the country, Pakistan has made a major diplomatic statement.

The expulsion is bound to have an adverse effect on bilateral ties between India and Pakistan.

This decision has been taken after Pakistan PM Imran Khan held a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC). The committee has taken decisions which may have far-reaching effects on Indo-Pakistan ties

The committee has decided that,

Pakistan will suspend bilateral trade with India

Downgrade diplomatic relations with India

Raise issue of Article 370 abrogation to UN

Pakistan's Independence Day will be celebrated "in solidarity with brave Kashmiris"

Bilateral arrangements will be reviewed

Pakistan is already considering calling back its acting High commissioner in New Delhi.

Pakistan's High Commissioner-Designate is yet to take charge of his post in New Delhi.

Expulsion of Indian envoy is hence a diplomatic escalation. An envoy's word in a foreign country is taken to be that of the country of his origin.

Another major fallout for India may come with respect to Kulbhushan Jadhav case. International Court of Justice has recently ruled in favour of India and has directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav, who remains in Pakistan custody.

At this crucial time, the absence of Indian envoy to Pakistan can make the situation complicated for India.

