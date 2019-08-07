Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade over Kashmir move

Image Source : AP Pakistan expels Indian envoy

Pakistan has expelled the Indian envoy as it downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade relations with New Delhi, according to media reports.

Pakistan on Wednesday also announced it would call its ambassador back from India.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood confirmed the news to local media.

The move was undertaken in the aftermath of the Indian government ending special status for Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution.

The National Security Committee (NSC) being chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to review diplomatic ties with India in the aftermath of the Centre's Kashmir move.

Pakistan's Dunya News TV channel cited sources as saying that the NSC, in the second such session within a week, is deliberating sealing the Wagah border and also to end trade and cultural ties with New Delhi.

The second session of the NSC is being attended by Pakistan's civil-military leadership to analyze situation in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing a joint session of the National Assembly, had said that Pulwama-like attacks can follow the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, which can lead to a war between India and Pakistan.

"I can already predict this will happen. They will attempt to place the blame on us again. They may strike us again, and we will strike back," the cricketer-turned-politician told his country's Parliament.

Slamming the repeal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Khan had called on the world to raise its voice "for the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir".

The last NSC meeting was held on August 4 to discuss India's "use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population on the Pakistani side of Kashmir".

The Modi government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

ALSO READ | Pakistan to review diplomatic ties with India, may suspend bilateral trade