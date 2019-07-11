Image Source : AP Pak Opposition nominates Bizenjo as joint candidate for Senate Chairman post

Pakistan's Opposition parties on Thursday nominated Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo as their joint candidate for the post of Chairman Senate to replace incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani.

Opposition parties on July 9 submitted a no-confidence motion against Sanjrani to the secretary of the Upper House.

The Rehbar Committee, which includes representatives of nine opposition parties, discussed the joint candidate to replace Sanjrani in a meeting here.

"We have decided to field Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo as opposition candidate for chairman senate," Akram Durrani announced after the meeting of the committee.

The meeting was attended by the Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) and several other smaller parties.

The Opposition parties have 67 senators in the house of 104 and hope to de-seat Sanjrani, who is considered close to the government.

The Rehbar Committee was formed by Opposition parties in meeting on June 26 to organise protest and other steps to give tough time to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

