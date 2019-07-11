After a prolonged wait, South Delhi's Rao Tula Ram Flyover to open on July 16

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to inaugurate on July 16 the Rao Tula Ram flyover, which will allow commuters to move easily towards airport from south Delhi and Noida.

The newly constructed flyover extends upto 2.7 km which branches out of Munirka flyover and ends before Army Research and Referral Hospital near Subroto Park close to NH-8.

The construction of the elevated road was started in November 2014. It was to be completed by November 2016, but missed several deadlines.

According to a PWD official, a safety audit of the flyover has been completed.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to inaugurate the RTR flyover on July 16," the official said.

