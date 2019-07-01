Monday, July 01, 2019
     
Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

PTI PTI
Islamabad Published on: July 01, 2019 20:14 IST
Image for representation
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails to the Indian High Commission here.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement that the step was consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008.

"The Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners (52 civil + 209 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad," it said.

The Foreign Office said that the Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1st and July 1st, respectively.

