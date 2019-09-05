Western toilets and separate cell on Chidambaram request-list for Tihar Jail No 7

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram was today sent to Tihar Jail where he will be under judicial custody until September 19 in the INX Media Case.

Chidambaram will be spending 14 days in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Chidambaram has Z-category security protection.

Chidambaram was taken to Tihar jail in an official police van. This happened after the Supreme Court of India denied Chidambaram anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

Following Supreme Court's refusal, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to 14-days judicial custody till September 19.

Chidambaram was allowed by the special court to carry his medicines to jail.

However, P Chidambaram lawyers filed an application in the court requesting special facilities for their client.

Lawyers requested the court to provide P Chidambaram with a western toilet in the Tihar prison as he cannot sit on the ground.

Chidambaram's lawyer also sought adequate security for him within the jail premises since has Z-category security.

Chidambaram's lawyer also requested for a separate cell for him. Tihar Jail's Cell No 7 is likely to be P Chidambaram's address for the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, India's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that he will get adequate security in the jail.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI after a night of high drama from his Jor Bag residence on August 21. He has spent the night in CBI custody since then.

Here's a brief recap of the INX Media case against Chidambaram

What is the INX Media case against Chidambaram?

In May 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR for the alleged discrepancy in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board's (FIPB) clearance given to the INX group in 2007. Chidambaram was Finance Minister at that time.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) under the Finance Ministry had raised queries over the foreign direct investment of over Rs 305 crore made by three Mauritius-based companies in INX Media Pvt Ltd, then owned by Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea.

The case was forwarded by Mumbai IT Department to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which also registered a case against the media organisation in 2010. INX Media, in turn, engaged Chidambaram's son Karti -- the promoter-director of Chess Management Service (P) Ltd, to resolve the issue, by influencing various departments of FIPB.

