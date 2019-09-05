Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti

A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The court has directed the father-son duo to join probe in the case by CBI and ED.

This comes as some sort of a breather for Chidambaram as he was refused pre-arrest bail in the INX media money laundering case by the Supreme Court today. The top court had dismissed Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail in the case.

A bench of Justice R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail. Grant of anticipatory bail to Chidambaram at this stage will hamper the investigation. The investigating agency has to be given sufficient freedom to conduct a probe into the case, the apex court had said.

ALSO READ | Chidambaram's troubles mount, Supreme Court refuses pre-arrest bail in INX Media Case

ALSO READ | GDP growth is 5%: Chidambaram mocks Modi government on slowdown