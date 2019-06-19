Overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Shopian

Image Source : PTI Hizbul Mujahideen militant organization

Security forces have arrested five overground workers of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said Wednesday.

"Based on specific input, police arrested five associates of terrorists from Shopian district," an official spokesman said.

He said on IED, which the militants were planning to use against security forces, was recovered at the instance of arrested persons.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aqib Nazir Rathar, Amir Majeed Wani, Sameer Ahmed Bhat, Faisal Farooq Ahanger and Rayees Ahmed Ganai, the official said.

"During questioning of the arrested persons, it was revealed that terrorists of proscribed outfit HM, along with above stated associates, were planning to target police and security forces by planting an IED in the area," he said.

