Image Source : FILE Omar Abdullah says complete betrayal of trust after Article 370 is revoked

Under house arrest in Srinagar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A is a "shocking decision" and "complete betrayal of trust".

Abdullah is under house arrest amid unprecedented security in Srinagar. India Army moved 8,000 more troops in Valley while this report was being prepared.

Statement of Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, on revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India. pic.twitter.com/L9RXggb10k — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

News agency ANI released a statement from Omar Abdullah which said, "GOI's unilateral and shocking decision today is a complete betrayal of trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947," statement by Abdullah read.

"The decision will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against the people of the State as had been warned in the all-party meeting held in Srinagar yesterday."

"Government of India has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground of these disastrous decisions."

More to follow...

Also Read | Darkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba Mufti