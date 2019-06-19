Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Odisha: 18 get life term for murder

Odisha: 18 get life term for murder

A local court on Wednesday sentenced 18 people to life imprisonment for killing a 40-year-old man, accusing him of being involved in anti-social activities, 12 years ago.

PTI PTI
Berhampur Updated on: June 19, 2019 19:37 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image

A local court on Wednesday sentenced 18 people to life imprisonment for killing a 40-year-old man, accusing him of being involved in anti-social activities, 12 years ago.

Additional district and sessions judge Sanjay Kumar Sahoo held all the 19 accused persons guilty of killing Maheswar Sasmal on May 12, 2007 in his village Phulta on the outskirts of this south Odisha city.

Related Stories

One of the accused had died during trial and the court pronounced life term for the others, all of them residents of Phulta.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 7,000 on each of the convicts.

In case of realisation of fine amount from the convicts, Rs 1 lakh from it is to be paid to the widow of the deceased, associate public prosecutor Anil Sahu said. 

ALSO READ: Couple found hanging from tree in UP

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryChildren's death in Bihar a national tragedy, says Congress