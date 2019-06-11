Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
Couple found hanging from tree in UP

The incident was reported from Kaithwalia village of Gorakhpur district. Residents claim that the bodies were hung on the tree hung after murdering the young couple.

Gorakhpur Published on: June 11, 2019 15:50 IST
 A young couple was on Tuesday found hanging from a tree here in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported from Kaithwalia village of Gorakhpur district.

The girl, a resident of the village, was apparently in love with the man, identified as Dharmendra. However, her wedding was fixed with another man, scheduled to take place on June 25. 

Residents claim that the bodies were hung on the tree hung after murdering the young couple.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem. 

"It is a case of honor killing because the girl's family was not willing to marry her to Dharmendra. Everyone knows that she was in love with the boy and wanted to marry him," said a resident.

(Except for the headline IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

