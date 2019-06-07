Five days on, no trace of missing Air Force plane AN-32

Image Source : PTI AN-32 Air Force plane is still missing

There was no breakthrough in the search of the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force that went missing with 13 persons on board with operations continuing for the fifth day on Friday amid inclement weather, officials said.

IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said despite inclement weather, the joint search operations by IAF, Army and local administrations were continued.

"Search operations by helicopters, P8i of the Indian Navy, besides C130J and ground parties of the Indian Army and locals were conducted but there was no sight of the aircraft," Singh said.

He added that the search operations by helicopters were called off due to low lights and would resume Saturday morning.

Ground teams of Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police along with locals and district administration officials are searching areas around Siang district, official sources said.

The search operation encompasses an area of about 2,500 square km which falls under Kaying and Payum circle of Siang district.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday called upon district administrations of Siang, West Siang, Lower Siang and Shi-Yomi to intensify the search operation for the aircraft

The Russian-made aircraft took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12.27 pm on Monday for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh. Its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm.

Eight crew members and five passengers were on board the aircraft.