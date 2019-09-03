New traffic rules set in: Delhi Scooty rider challaned Rs 23,000 for violations

Breaking the traffic rules can now be extreemely hard on your pocket. A citizen of Geeta Colony, Delhi got challaned for Rs 23,000 for traffic rule violations in Gurugram.
Dinesh Madan who was riding the scooty, in his defence said that he was trying to arrange the car's documents from home when the policeman cut the challan.
Dinesh has not filed the challan as yet. The police is doing the neccesary formalities in the court.
Here is the list of offences he was charged for and the amount he was charged for by the policeman
Without Driver License - Rs 5000
Without Registration Certificate - Rs 5000
Without Insurance - Rs 2000
Without Pollution Certificate - Rs 10,000
Without helmet - Rs 1000
The challan comprised of 5 offenses in all. As per the police, Dinesh was without his driver's lisence, scooty's registration certificate, insurance, pollution certificate, helmet.
"As Madan was not wearing his helmet, he was stopped by the on-duty traffic personnel. He was unable to produce his documents, when asked. Hence, the challan was issue," the traffic police officer at the location said.