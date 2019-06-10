 New Delhi: Fire breaks out inside room in Shastri Bhavan

A minor fire broke out inside a room on the ground floor of Shastri Bhavan on Monday, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.
No casualty was reported, they said.
The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 1.12 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire broke out in an air-conditioner of a room and it has been brought under control, a DFS official said.
