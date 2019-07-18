Muzaffarpur: Supreme Court seeks rehabilitation plan for victims

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Koshish, a field action project of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), to formulate an individual rehabilitation plan for 44 inmates who were subjected to sexual and physical abuse in the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

TISS in its social audit exposed the rampant abuse of the minor girls at the shelter home. The institute has to submit a plan before the apex court within four weeks. The court specified that the plan cannot be general in nature, rather it has to be specific for every girl child.

In this process, TISS will retrace the families of the girls, if there is any, interact with the family members and then ascertain whether they can be sent back to the families.

In the absence of a family, the court asked Koshish to develop a robust rehabilitation programme for the victims. Counsel for Koshish submitted that the rehabilitation of the girls should be the priority during the pendency of this case.

ALSO READ | Kerala Police arrest teacher for sexual abuse

ALSO READ | Another Air India pilot under scanner over sexual abuse charges

ALSO READ | Pollachi Case: Anger simmers in Tamil Nadu as murky details of sexual abuse and rape surface