'Elder brother protected us from evil practice of Triple Talaq': Elated Muslim women in Varanasi send rakhis to PM Modi

Image Source : ANI Muslim women making rakhi for PM Modi (File Image)

"Our elder brother protected us from the evil practice of Triple Talaq" - This is the sentiment echoed by Muslim women in Varanasi, who have sent rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elated to have gotten rid of the unjust practice, these Muslim women have sent hand-made 'rakhis' to Modi, who is also the MP from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the just-concluded session, Parliament gave nod to the Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises instant divorce among Muslims.

Huma Bano of Rampura said: "It was only because of Modi that triple talaq is criminalized. He is like an elder brother of all the Muslim women in the country. We have made rakhis for our brother."

However, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) called it a "propaganda".

State President of the IUML Matin Khan told IANS: "The Muslim subsidiary of the RSS is carrying out such activities. They have hired Muslims to do this. This is done under the pressure of people in power. It's the government's propaganda."