Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai

Image Source : PTI Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder case

Uttar Pradesh politician Mukhtar Ansari, his MP brother Afzal Ansari were on Wednesday acquitted in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Krishnanand Rai.

Five other people were also acquitted in connection with the case.

The then MLA from Mohammadabad in Ghazipur district of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rai and six of his supporters were shot dead on November 29, 2005 by a group of assailants armed with AK 47 rifles while the leader was returning after inaugurating a cricket match in the region.

Following the incident, Rai's body was found riddled with over 21 bullets.

A CBI enquiry was ordered into the case by the Allahabad High Court on the demand of Rai's wife Alka Rai.

