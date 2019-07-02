Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Monsoon to hit Delhi in 72 hours: IMD

Monsoon to hit Delhi in 72 hours: IMD

The IMD said light rains were expected on Wednesday and Thursday after which the delayed monsoon will set in. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2019 14:43 IST
With the rains, there would be a slight dip in the
Image Source : PTI

With the rains, there would be a slight dip in the temperature, said IMD's Kuldeep Srivastava.

Monsoon is likely to hit the national capital in the next 72 hours, beginning with light showers on Tuesday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said light rains were expected on Wednesday and Thursday after which the delayed monsoon will set in. 

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains: Photos show how maximum city has come to a halt

With the rains, there would be a slight dip in the temperature, said IMD's Kuldeep Srivastava.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 30 degrees Celsius. 

WATCH: 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMumbai Rains IndiGo offers free ticket cancellation Flight status Next StoryDelhi: Congress leader attempts suicide; asks Rahul Gandhi to take back resignation  