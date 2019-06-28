Mock exercise on earthquake preparedness to be conducted in Delhi today

Image Source : PTI Mock drill on earthquake in Delhi

A mock exercise on earthquake preparedness will be conducted in Delhi today. According to an official statement, the multi-state mega mock exercise will be carried out in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority.

The exercise will see the participation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Faridabad.

An Emergency Centre will be set up at Chandigarh under the supervision of Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava, the statement issued by the Haryana government Thursday said.

Haryana's Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts will participate in this exercise.

A major earthquake scenario will be created for the drill, with its origin in the west of Gurugram along with Jaipur Ridge and the Sohna fault line. It will be assumed that electricity, water and telecommunication services will get damaged in the quake.

As many as 18 districts of NCR will participate in the exercise, including three from Uttar Pradesh and all 11 districts of Delhi, the statement said.

"All the stakeholder State departments, District Administration, besides Army, Air Force, paramilitary forces such as ITBP, National Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Response Force will take part in this exercise," it said.

