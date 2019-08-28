Mobile services in 10 Jammu districts restored; restrictions to continue in Banihal

Image Source : PTI Mobile services in Jammu to be restored from midnight

Mobile services in all 10 districts of Jammu will be resumed from midnight Wednesday, the authorities said. Mobile services in parts of Jammu and Kashmir were suspended for security reasons after the Central government had announced the revocation of Article 370.

According to the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, mobile services will remain suspended only in Banihal area of Ramban, in Jammu.

Meanwhile, mobile services in Kashmir will remain snapped until the law and order situation comes back to normal.

Addressing a press conference earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had said restrictions placed across the Valley were necessary to avoid any untoward incidents.

Governor Satya Pal Malik also said the Internet and phone services have been shut because these are more useful to terrorists and Pakistan for mobilisation of people and indoctrination of youths.

Addressing his first press conference after the Centre announced its move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, Malik said the Internet is the "most dangerous instrument" which terrorists and Pakistanis use for anti-national activities.

The government snapped the landline and mobile phone and Internet services hours before the Centre announced its move on August 5.

Authorities have eased restrictions on the movement of people in most areas, Malik said.

Also Read | Governor Satya Pal Malik says 50,000 to be hired for govt jobs in J&K

Also Read | Internet more useful to terrorists and Pak for mobilisation, indoctrination: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Video: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik addresses press conference