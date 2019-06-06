Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
  4. One militant killed in Pulwama gunfight

IANS
Srinagar Published on: June 06, 2019 22:51 IST
Image Source : PTI

One militant was killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said the encounter took place in Panjran village of Lassipora area of Pulwama district.

"A militant's body has been recovered while his exact identity is being ascertained", police said, adding the operation against militants is still going on.

Police said earlier that after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the village, the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

"As the security forces neared the militants, they opened fire at the security forces, triggering an encounter," a police officer said.

As a precaution, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama.

