MEA slams Pak over 'unilateral' moves against India, says ‘time for reality check’

External Affair Minister on Friday said that it is high time for Pakistan to accept the reality and stop interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Addressing the media, External Affair Minister spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that suspending Samjhauta Express and Thar Express trains shows that Pakistan is trying to present an alarming picture of bilateral relationship.

“It is time for Pakistan to accept the reality and stop interfering in internal affairs of other countries,” he said.

“Actions taken by Pakistan is unilateral. This has been done without consulting us. We have urged them to reconsider their decision. Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pakistan is to present an alarming picture of bilateral relationship,” the MEA spokesperson added.

He said, "Our views are very clear. Whatever steps we have taken in view of Article 370 is an internal matter. This is something which has been properly explained, but beyond that if Pakistan decides to internationalise it, we'll see what needs to be done."

He further informed that Pakistan airspace is operational and only re-routing has been done.

When asked about India's High Commission to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who was earlier told to return to India by Pakistan, Raveesh Kumar said that the Indian envoy has not returned to Delhi yet.

“He is not in Delhi. We have requested Pakistan for review of their decision. The timing of his return will be determined later,” he said.

