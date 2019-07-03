Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
Massive fire breaks out at building housing government offices in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar

A fire broke out at the second floor of the PICUP building in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. The blaze had soon spread to the third floor. At least 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot after a call was made to the fire officials. Any injuries or casualties were not reported into the incident. 

New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2019 23:01 IST
A massive fire broke out in a building housing several government offices in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at the second floor of the PICUP building and soon spread to the third floor, official sources said, adding that as many as eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

Prima facie short circuit appears to be the cause of fire, they said.

There was no report of any casualty or injury.

