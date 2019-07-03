Sisodia sends defamation notice to Delhi BJP leaders over false allegations on classroom scam

Image Source : PTI Sisodia sends defamation notice to Delhi BJP leaders

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday served a legal notice to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, along with his party colleagues Vijender Gupta and Pravesh Verma. The notice was served over "false allegations" on classrooms built by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, sought a written apology from them or else he would go ahead with legal proceedings including prosecution for criminal defamation.

The deputy chief minister has sent the notice through his counsel Mohd Irsad.

Tiwari and other leaders had Monday alleged a Rs 2,000-crore "scam" in the construction of school classrooms by the Delhi government.

Citing an RTI reply, Tiwari had claimed that the AAP government constructed 12,782 classrooms at a cost of Rs 2,892 crore, while it needed just Rs 800 crore.

"You have alleged that the buildings being built are substandard and that the 34 contractors are Mr (CM Arvind Kejriwal) Kejriwal's, the Aam Aadmi Party's members and my clients' relatives, friends and colleagues, without any basis for this statement."

"Each of these statements, as well as the other statements in the offending publication is false and baseless," Sisodia's lawyer said in the notice.

On Tuesday, Sisodia had said the AAP government was committed to providing quality education to poor children and would not shy away from spending Rs 25 lakh per classroom in state-run schools.

