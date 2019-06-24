Man killed by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba 

Monday, June 24, 2019
     
PTI PTI
Korba Published on: June 24, 2019 17:06 IST
A 45-year-old man was Monday trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest official said.

The incident took place in the morning near Baigamar village under Kudmura forest range when Malikram Rathiya had gone to collect mahua fruits, he said.

"The tusker slammed him to the ground, killing him instantly. His kin has been provided immediate compensation of Rs 25,000," he said.

The official said the same tusker had killed two persons, including a forest guard, in Chhal forest range of neighbouring Raigarh district on Jun 19.

Officials said five people each have been killed in jumbo attacks in Raigarh and Jashpur districts in the past one-and-half months.

An official said forest staff has been directed to keep a tab on the movement of different groups of around 50 elephants in Korba forest division.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: Retired BSF jawan trampled to death by wild elephants in Jashpur

