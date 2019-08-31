Image Source : FILE Man booked for raping his teenage daughter

A 40-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter at their residence in Chhattisgarh's Korba district since the last three years, police said on Saturday.

The accused, booked on alleged charges of rape and criminal intimidation, and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday, is yet to be arrested, said Kartala Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kurre.

The complainant stated that her father, who had married another woman after death of his first wife in 2011, had been raping her since 2016.

The accused had threatened his daughter against disclosing the incident. However, the teenager lodged a complaint on Friday, he said. Further investigation is underway.

