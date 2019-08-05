Image Source : WWW.IPU.AC.IN Mahesh Verma appointed Vice-Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Professor Mahesh Verma was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

Mahesh Verma is an eminent academician, researcher, administrator and was serving as the Director-Principal of Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court to commence day-to-day hearing from Tuesday

The notification was released by the Secretary, Higher Education, Delhi government.

The appointment will be for five years effective from the date he takes office.

Mahesh Verma is a recipient of Padma Shree and his academic contribution has been recognised globally.

ALSO READ: Lenovo India names Ashok Nair as director for India service operations

WATCH VIDEO: 3 Cops appointed for Unnao rape survivor's security suspended