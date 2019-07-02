Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Maharashtra: Heavy to extremely heavy rains expected in some places today and tomorrow

Maharashtra: Heavy to extremely heavy rains expected in some places today and tomorrow

Heavy showers are troubling Mumbai since Sunday night. In just two days, the financial capital has received 540 mm rain. It is the highest over a two-day period in a decade.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 7:03 IST
Image
Image Source : AP

Image

India Meteorological Department​ (IMD) on Monday predicted "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over Maharashtra in the next two days.

The south-west monsoon has become active over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Related Stories

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at few places with "extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, very to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, an official said, reported PTI.

"Heavy to heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to be witnessed," he said.

In Pune and adjoining area, on Tuesday and on Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall is expected.

Heavy showers are troubling Mumbai since Sunday night.

In just two days, the financial capital has received 540 mm rain. It is the highest over a two-day period in a decade. 

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai Rains: Trains Delayed, Streets Submerged After Heavy Rain In Mumbai

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPune: 6 killed, 2 injured after wall collapses in Sinhgad College due to heavy rains Next Story'Pained to know about loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence,' says CM Devendra Fadnavis  