Maharashtra: Heavy to extremely heavy rains expected in some places today and tomorrow

Image Source : AP Image

India Meteorological Department​ (IMD) on Monday predicted "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over Maharashtra in the next two days.

The south-west monsoon has become active over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at few places with "extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, very to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, an official said, reported PTI.

"Heavy to heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to be witnessed," he said.

In Pune and adjoining area, on Tuesday and on Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall is expected.

Heavy showers are troubling Mumbai since Sunday night.

In just two days, the financial capital has received 540 mm rain. It is the highest over a two-day period in a decade.

Pune Municipal corporation: In coming hours heavy to heavy rainfall is predicted by IMD in Pune hence we request all citizens to avoid going out if not needed and take all precautions. In case of any emergency please contact NDRF or fire brigade or Police station for assistance. — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai Rains: Trains Delayed, Streets Submerged After Heavy Rain In Mumbai