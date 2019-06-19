Maharashtra for framework to hear litigations on big ticket projects

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said the state government would seek a legal opinion on creating a framework for hearing litigations against the projects costing over Rs 100 crore.

Replying to a question raised by Opposition leaders in the Legislative Council, the chief minister also clarified that the government had no intention to overstep the rights of court.

"The state will seek an opinion from the Law and Judiciary department of the government. We will explore the possibility of formation of a framework regarding high cost infrastructure project," he said.

Earlier, Opposition members sought to know the reasons for a delay in completion of big ticket projects.

To this, the CM said, "It is true that the state incurs heavy financial losses as such litigations result into projects getting delayed and construction cost going up.

He further said though the government had no intention to overstep the rights of court but it is necessary to have some framework for hearing litigations for the projects costing more than Rs 100 crore.