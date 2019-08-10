Maharashtra floods: State government starts distributing one crore Chlorine tablets for water purification

Image Source : PTI Recognising the potential risk of lepto caused by flood water, over eight lakh treatment pills have been distributed in Sangli and 12 lakh Doxycycline tablets in Kolhapur.

The Maharashtra government has begun distribution of one crore Chlorine tablets for water purification in flood-affected districts of Kolhapur and Sangli, Health Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

The minister said more than 70 medical teams have been deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli areas. "In Kolhapur and Sangli areas, ten million Chlorine

tablets for water purification, vaccination for snakebite and Lepto tablets are being distributed," said Shinde.

He said a total of 325 medical teams have been deployed in other parts of the state that have witnessed heavy rains. Shinde stated the Health department has employed more than 70 medical teams in Sangli and Satara districts.

"Besides, a team of 100 doctors would be arriving in these two districts on Sunday along with medicines," he said, adding that snakes washed away in floodwaters have entered human settlements in both the districts.

"As a precautionary measure, a large supply of vaccine against snake bite has been provided. 12,000 vaccines have been supplied in Kolhapur and 5,000 in Sangli," he said.

Recognising the potential risk of lepto caused by floodwater, over eight lakh treatment pills have been distributed in Sangli and 12 lakh Doxycycline tablets in Kolhapur. After five days, water levels in Kolhapur and Sangli districts started receding on Saturday.

