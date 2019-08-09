Friday, August 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Maharashtra minister enjoys video selfie while touring flood-hit areas | Watch

Maharashtra minister enjoys video selfie while touring flood-hit areas | Watch

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan who has been inspecting the flood situation in Kolhapur was seen waving hands and smiling while travelling in a boat while someone else in the boat was taking videos.

PTI PTI
Kolhapur Published on: August 09, 2019 14:06 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GIRIRAJ MAHAJAN TWITTER

Maharashtra minister enjoys video selfie while touring flood-hit areas

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan on Friday stoked a controversy after his selfie video surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands cheerfully as he surveyed parts of the flood-hit district.

This prompted the opposition NCP to rebuke Mahajan. Questioning if the minister was on "tourism", the NCP asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek resignation of the "insensitive" water resources minister.

In one of the clips, an unknown person accompanying Mahajan is seen taking selfie video as they rode through water in parts of Kolhapur in western Maharashtra.

The BJP minister can be seen smiling and waving hands in this clip.

In another clip, Mahajan is seen inspecting the flood situation standing on a road as the person filmed the selfie video.

"Minister @girishdmahajan and officials were smiled, posed selfie. Are the rulers left with any sensitivity? @Dev_Fadnavis ji take resignation of this insensitive minister, suspend the officials concerned," NCP leader Dhananjay Munde tweeted.

Expressing grief over death of a child due to floods, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council Munde of the NCP also asked Mahajan if he feels ashamed of his approach to the situation.

Parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Sangli and Kolhapur districts, are in the grip of devastating floods over the last one week following heavy rainfall in the region.

As of Thursday, over two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places in the flood-ravaged districts.

WATCH VIDEO

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNSA Ajit Doval visits Srinagar to take stock of situation; interacts with troops, locals