Madurai hotel names chicken dish after Brahmin community, apologises later

Madurai hotel names chicken dish after Brahmin community

A restaurant in Madurai had a dish named on their menu after the Brahmin community, for which they had to later tender an apology.

Hotel Milagu named its chicken dish - Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken. This didn't go down well with the Hindu community, Kumbakonam Iyer being a Brahmin caste.

The representatives of the Brahmin community met the hotel authorities and expressed their displeasure over the name.

The hotel, later, released a statement assuring that they would change the name of the dish.

"After Brahmin community representatives met us and raised serious objection to the name of Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken, we apologised for it. We will remove the ads for it from social media and are also doing away with the name," the statement read.

