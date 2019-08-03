Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Madurai hotel names chicken dish after Brahmin community, apologises later

Madurai hotel names chicken dish after Brahmin community, apologises later

A restaurant in Madurai had a dish named on their menu after the Brahmin community, for which they had to later tender an apology.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Madurai Updated on: August 03, 2019 8:14 IST
Madurai hotel names chicken dish after Brahmin community

Madurai hotel names chicken dish after Brahmin community

A restaurant in Madurai had a dish named on their menu after the Brahmin community, for which they had to later tender an apology.

Hotel Milagu named its chicken dish - Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken. This didn't go down well with the Hindu community, Kumbakonam Iyer being a Brahmin caste. 

The representatives of the Brahmin community met the hotel authorities and expressed their displeasure over the name. 

The hotel, later, released a statement assuring that they would change the name of the dish. 

"After Brahmin community representatives met us and raised serious objection to the name of Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken, we apologised for it. We will remove the ads for it from social media and are also doing away with the name," the statement read.

Also Read: Rs 442 for 2 bananas justified: Hoteliers' association

Also Read: Sarovar Hotels to add 16 properties across India by 2019-end

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMumbai Rains: Downpour in Thane, Palghar, Virar, Santacruz; season's highest tide to hit today