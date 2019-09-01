Sunday, September 01, 2019
     
Madhya Pradesh cop braves 11 transfers in 8 months, moves High Court

Sunil Lata has been transferred 11 times in 8 months, creating a record of sorts.Lata is currently posted as in-charge of the Sarni police station in Betul.   

IANS IANS
Bhopal Published on: September 01, 2019 19:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh cop braves 11 transfers in 8 months, moves
Image Source : FILE

Madhya Pradesh cop braves 11 transfers in 8 months, moves High Court

 

 Fed up with frequent transfers, a Madhya Pradesh policeman has moved the Jabalpur High Court against repeated relocations.

 Sunil Lata has been transferred 11 times in 8 months, creating a record of sorts.Lata is currently posted as in-charge of the Sarni police station in Betul. 

In his plea, Lata has made the Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) party to the case and said he has been facing a lot of difficulty due to frequent transfers. 

He has alleged that after the Kamal Nath government took charge in Madhya Pradesh eight months ago, he has been subjected to several transfers. 

He was first transferred from Betul to the IG office, Hoshangabad, then to the police headquarters in Bhopal. Finally, after several transfers, Lata landed back in Betul. 

As soon as he returned to Betul, he received another transfer letter, this time to the Sagar district. 

He was about to assume charge in Sagar, when he received another transfer letter -- for posting in Bhopal. From Bhopal he was again sent to Betul.

