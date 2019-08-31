Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
  Rajasthan High Court summons Ashok Gehlot over petition challenging his election

Rajasthan High Court summons Ashok Gehlot over petition challenging his election

The Rajasthan High Court has issued summons to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with State Election Commission and returning officer on a petition challenging his election from Sardarpura constituency.

Jaipur Published on: August 31, 2019 18:19 IST
Image Source : PTI

Rajasthan High Court summons Ashok Gehlot over petition challenging his election

The Rajasthan High Court has issued summons to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with State Election Commission and returning officer on a petition challenging his election from Sardarpura constituency.

Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur directed Gehlot to appear in court for the next hearing on September 27. Petitioner Arti Gautam has prayed for declaring Gehlot's election from Sardarpura void on the ground that he wrongly wooed voters by making promises like farmer loan waiver, etc.

Gautam had also filed her nomination as an independent candidate from Sardarpura constituency ahead of the December 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections. Her nomination, however, was rejected by the returning officer.

The petitioner's counsel P C Jain said Gautam's nomination was wrongly cancelled by the returning officer. He said the petitioner was qualified for contesting the elections and demanded cancellation of Gehlot's election.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner's counsel, Justice Mathur issued summons to Gehlot, the State Election Commission and the returning officer.

 
 

