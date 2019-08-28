Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Two bogies of Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derail at Kanpur station

Two bogies of Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derail at Kanpur station

The local MEMU train (no. 64201), on its way to Kanpur from Lucknow, was arriving on platform number 3 of the Kanpur railway station when two of its bogies derailed around 7.30 am, Malviya said.

PTI PTI
Kanpur Published on: August 28, 2019 9:40 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Two bogies of Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derail at Kanpur station

Two bogies of the Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU train derailed at the Kanpur railway station on Wednesday morning, officials said.

However, there was no report of any casualty, North-Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

The local MEMU train (no. 64201), on its way to Kanpur from Lucknow, was arriving on platform number 3 of the Kanpur railway station when two of its bogies derailed around 7.30 am, Malviya said.

Since the train was at a low speed at the time of the accident, there was no injury and all the passengers had de-boarded, he said, adding that efforts were on to remove the derailed bogies.

An inquiry was ordered into the incident, Malviya said, adding that senior officials were present at the station. 

ALSO READ |

ALSO READ | 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMumbai: Massive fire breaks out at timber yard in Byculla Next StoryAfter being quoted by Pak, Rahul slams 'prime supporter of terrorism', says Kashmir internal matter of India  